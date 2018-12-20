ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved a reference in the provincial election commission Sindh seeking disqualification of former president and Co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari.

PTI leader from Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman filed the reference, requesting the commission to disqualify the former head of state as a member of the National Assembly for allegedly concealing his apartment in the United States in his nomination papers.

Initially, officials of the provincial election commission declined to receive the PTI leader’s reference and said it lacked jurisdiction to accept his plea and asked him to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Islamabad for the purpose.

However, they later accepted his reference when the lawmaker insisted that the commission should explain in written its inability to receive the plea.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr Zaman claimed Mr Zardari concealed his assets in his nomination papers and explained he filed a reference against the PPP leader under Article 62 of the Constitution.

He said he had got his hands on some documents about the PPP leader’s properties which he said he submitted with the reference. He demanded the commission to de-seat Mr Zardari after holding a probe into the properties he owned abroad.

Comments

comments