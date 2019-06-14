ISLAMABAD: Speaking to the media on Friday (today) Firdous Ashiq Awan said that short term fixes for problems in the past had brought the economy to where it was, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that lack of long term planning proved detrimental for Pakistan’s economic problems.

“Imran Khan will free the country from a rotting and stinking system and implement a better one which will prove fruitful for upcoming generations, said Awan.

Firdous added that the current PTI-led government was focused on the end goal and was striving to achieve it.

“Imran Khan government has it’s gaze fixed on Pakistan’s destiny, priorities in the past had been confused which added to the problems,” said Awan.

“A leader plans for future generations, Imran Khan is working towards long term goals.”

Counting down the current governments priorities, Awan said that the government was firstly focused on improving and stablising the Foreign Exchange Reserves of the country.

Awan said that none of the government’s in the past shunned IMF but they were busy slinging mud and downplaying sincere efforts being made by the present government.

Awan elaborated that the current government formed an economic strategy that involved professionals of their traits to curtail economic challenges.

“The current government inherited loans worth $ 30 billion and a fiscal deficit worth $32 billion but we accepted the challenge,” declared Awan.

“99% of the general public is out of the tax net, we don’t mean to indulge in arm twisting to achieve taxation goals, Awan added.

In closing Awan said that the government and the people of Pakistan must work together to achieve their goals and take the country to new heights.

