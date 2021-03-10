ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) filed on Wednesday a fresh petition before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking to stop the issuance of a notification of Senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory.

PTI MNAs Farrukh Habib, Malika Bukhari, and Kanwal Shauzab moved the amended petition as per directives of the election commission that had rejected the party’s petition yesterday and directed it to file a petition afresh making the lawmakers, who it alleged had been bribed to switch loyalties in last week’s Senate elections, a party.

The ruling party has challenged Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory on the basis of a leaked video in which his son Ali Haider Gillani was purportedly advising MNAs on how to waste their vote if they don’t want to vote for the government’s candidate.

Retired Justice Altaf Ibrahim, an ECP member from Punjab, had asked for making those alleged to have been bribed as party in the case.

However, the petitioner’s counsel, Senator-elect from Punjab Barrister Ali Zafar suggested that they could be summoned as witnesses.

