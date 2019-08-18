‘PTI govt to plant 10 billion trees in five years’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that government will plant 10 billion trees in five years under Plant for Pakistan programme.

Talking to media after planting a sapling at Pakistan Television (PTV) Headquarters, the Special Assistant said that plant for Pakistan was initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to make Pakistan clean and green.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also planted a sapling at the main lawn of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Sunday as part of ‘Clean and Green’ drive of the government.

On the occasion, he held a special prayer for the security of Pakistan and innocent Muslims of Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Special Secretary Moazzam Ahmad and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also inaugurated the tree plantation campaign under “Plant for Pakistan” on Sunday.

The police, MCI and the CDA also took part in the campaign.

The chief minister, in a statement, said, “Plant for Pakistan” was a movement, being run under Prime Minister Imran Khan to turn the land of Pakistan green.

Back in the month of September 2018, a tree plantation campaign titled ‘Plant for Pakistan’ was launched across the country.

