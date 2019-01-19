PTI govt aligned towards shaping new future for Pakistan: President UNGA

ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa said, it has been encouraging to see that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was aligned towards shaping a new future for the people of Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan on Saturday, Ms. Espinosa said, “new future is based on combating poverty, corruption and opening up to investments and tourism.”

Endorsing the right track that the country has adopted since the PTI came into power, she stressed, “Pakistan is such a beautiful place which has so much diversity and so much to show to the world.”

“Pakistan has waged a successful and sustained effort against terrorism,” UNGA President said

Talking about the women empowerment in Pakistan, the President of UN General Assembly acknowledged the improvement in this aspect, as several women were holding high level positions in the country. “They have strong voices in public opinion.”

She specifically cited Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi and said the envoy is one of the strongest voices in New York. “Ambassador Lodhi is a great advocate for Pakistan and its agenda on sustainable development goals.”

Ms. Espinosa asserted that Pakistan’s contribution in the war on terrorism is an example. “Pakistan has waged a successful and sustained effort against terrorism and its anti-terror efforts have been recognized by the international community,” she continued.

The overall role of Pakistan in regional peace and security was commendable, adding that the South Asian giant was playing a very constructive part in Afghan peace process.

Ms. Maria highlighted that Pakistan is among the most important contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

Praising the way, Pakistan generously hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the last several decades, she said, this speaks volumes about Pakistan’s commitment to peace, security and the international law.

“Pakistan is a very strong and reliable partner of the UN and of the multilateralism system, apart from her peace keeping contributions, both Pakistan and the United Nations have a very good working relationship,” she added.