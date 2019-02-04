PTI govt’s behaviour won’t help run country, says Ghani

KARACHI: Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Sindh minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani said on Monday that the federal government’s behaviour isn’t helping run the country.

Speaking to the media, he questioned how the Parliament would function if the ruling party wasn’t even able to run the affairs of the country. Slamming opposition leaders’ language, he said it was the responsibility of the opposition to point out the government’s mistakes rather than indulging in slanging matches.

“Both the opposition and government have a right to present their point of view,” he said, lamenting the opposition’s behavior would be disservice to the country.

Ghani said it was wrong to level ill-found allegations against government ministers.

Earlier, on Feb 1, Firdous Shamim Naqvi had predicted that the Pakistan People’s Party led provincial government will survive until the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) report on fake bank accounts.

Speaking to the media before embarking on a visit to interior Sindh, Naqvi said he is going to experience the development that the ruling party has been bragging about.

“I am the opposition leader of not just Karachi but the entire province,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said. “I’ve decided to spend at least two days a week in interior Sindh. I want to know the problems confronting Sindhi brothers.”

