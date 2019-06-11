PTI govt all set to roll out around Rs6 trillion budget today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government is all set to unveil its first budget for the forthcoming fiscal year today, with an estimated outlay of around Rs6 trillion.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh will present the budget in the National Assembly which is scheduled to meet at 5pm.

The government is likely to set the revenue collection target at Rs5.55 trillion for the fiscal year 2019-20, according to reports.

It would introduce measures to broaden the tax base, cut all expenditures and bring improvements in the tax administration.

The budget will lay emphasis on austerity, fiscal consolidation, external sector management and social security of the poor.

“The Budget focuses on ensuring economic stabilization, undertaking projects which create #jobs & providing economic stimulus for sustainable growth,” spokesperson for Finance Division Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb had said in a tweeter statement on Saturday.

He said the upcoming fiscal budget will emphasise on austerity, fiscal discipline, external sector management and protecting the poor. “Sound #policies will lay the foundation of #sustainable #growth and secure a better future for citizens,” he added.

