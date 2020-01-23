PTI govt takes major step to persuade ally political parties

KARACHI: The federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to release financial package for development projects in Sindh in order to persuade its ally political parties, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government took decision to release Rs150 million development funds to each Member of National Assembly (MNA) in Sindh which will assist them to initiate different schemes recommended by the lawmakers.

Read: Deadlock between govt and MQM-P persists: sources

Sources said that the funds will be given to the legislators belonging to the coalition partners of the PTI government including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Moreover, the Centre has decided to install 100 RO plants in Karachi while the project will begin from February. Under the project, the federal government will install modernised container RO plants in the metropolis.

Read: Govt team meets GDA delegation to discuss unresolved issues

The development funds will be released to the NA legislators in Sindh under financial package allocated for the schemes during the previous and current years.

PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said the present government is going to complete a task which had not been made out in the last 70 years. He revealed that the funds will also be given to MQM-P and GDA legislators, whereas, funds to the other Sindh lawmakers will be awarded by the governor.

Read: ‘Annoyed’ PML-Q not interested in ministry, says Agha

It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition partners of the PTI-led government had showed reservations over failing to fulfill promises made by the ruling political party including the allocated funds for development projects pending in their respective constituencies.

Comments

comments