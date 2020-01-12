PTI govt’s prudent economic policies bearing fruits: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar has said that investment in the country has increased by 78 per cent because of the prudent policies of the government.

Addressing a function in Lahore on Sunday, he said the government has taken major and difficult decisions for economic stability in the country.

He said steps are also being taken to reduce the burden of prices of electricity and gas on the common man. The economic affairs minister said that 2019 was the year of economic stability, and 2020 will be the year of progress and prosperity of the country.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar met with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya in Tokyo.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified areas for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitments to take the bilateral relationship to a higher level. While discussing the regional issues, the Hammad Azhar briefed the Japanese minister on the deteriorating situation of humans rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir especially after the recent illegal decision of the Indian government to strip Kashmiris of their autonomous rights guaranteed by the Indian constitution, read the statement.

Comments

comments