PTI govt focused on durable development, prosperity of masses: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday reviewed the progress on the 100-day plan and said that service of masses is his government’s only agenda.

According to the details, CM Usman Buzdar held separate meetings at his office to review performance of literacy and non-formal basic education, special education, public prosecution, zakat and usher, auqaf and religious affairs and management and professional development department.

He scrutinized departmental measures taken for providing relief to the people along with their future strategy and directed that steps should be taken to directly benefit the people, reads a statement released from his office.

The chief minister said that the departments should work hard to achieve the targets and departmental reforms should be introduced by using innovative approach for facilitating the general public.

He said that PTI government is giving particular attention to durable development and prosperity of the masses and added that they are the they will be accountable for every penny of the nation and no one will be allowed to siphon off any money.

The chief minister maintained that PTI government has set a new example of austerity adding that saved resources will be utilized on public welfare. He said that implementation on 100-day plan will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country.

The CM stressed upon the public sector departments to provide necessary relief to the masses with their proactive performance.

Comments

comments