PTI govt to fulfill all promises made with people: CM Mahmood  

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill all its promises made with the people, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of provision of gas to Matta area of district Swat on Saturday, CM Mahmood Khan said that new universities, colleges, motorways and highways were being established in the province.

He said that tourism would be promoted as an industry in Malakand division to overcome unemployment in the area.

Earlier, the chief minister along with Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed inaugurated gas supply scheme which will be completed at a cost of Rs2bn.

More than 100,000 people of the area will be benefited from this scheme.

Earlier on July 6, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan had said the provincial government had been taking measures to resolve the issues of people in the province.

Talking with different delegations in Peshawar, the CM had said that the provincial government would complete all the developmental schemes on a priority basis.

CM Mehmood had said that the period of development would start after the completion of different developmental schemes mentioned in budget 2019-20.

