PTI govt believes in supremacy of law: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in the supremacy of law and has nothing to do with the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported.

“PTI government believes in the supremacy of law and constitution. The incumbent government had nothing to do with the arrest of any opposition leader,” she said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

اسلام آباد: معاون خصوصی فردوس عاشق اعوان اور شہباز گل کی نیوز کانفرنس لاہور: معاون خصوصی فردوس عاشق اعوان اور شہباز گل کی نیوز کانفرنس#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, July 18, 2019

She said that those who use to control law are now himself under the rule of law, adding that there is equal law for everyone in Naya Pakistan.

“NAB had summoned and issued many notices of appearance to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but he refuses to appear,” she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition leaders were reaping what they had sown while in the power, adding that the government was least concerned about the political leaders’ arrest.

“Government is determined to ensure the supremacy of the constitution for the proper functioning of democracy,” she concluded.

Earlier in the day, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been taken under arrest by NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore and Rawalpindi chapters detained the politician while en-route on Thokar Niaz Baig road.

Arrest warrants for the politicians’ arrest had been issued prior by Chairman NAB Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.

Abbasi was summoned today for an appearance in regard to the ongoing LNG corruption case against him. Failure to appear resulted in the action which lead to his arrest.

