PTI govt decides to unveil two-year performance report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to unveil its two-year performance report over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ministers have started preparing report over the performance of the government legislators which will be submitted to the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

It is decided to highlight the successes of the present government in term of national policies and foreign front. The forthcoming report will also unveil details of the economic challenges countered by the premier Imran Khan.

A detailed report will also be given over the financial aid provided to the deserving nationals under Ehsaas programme initiated for poverty alleviation. The nation will also be apprised regarding the economic targets, debt payments and matters related to the sugar and petrol crisis.

