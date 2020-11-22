PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday contracted coronavirus, becoming the latest politician to get infected in the ongoing COVID-19 wave, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI Sindh leader underwent a COVID-19 test on Sunday after suffering from virus symptoms. Haleem Adil Sheikh has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that 40 members of the Sindh Assembly have contracted coronavirus including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah so far of which a provincial minister and a member have succumbed to death while battling from the disease.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on November 16 tested positive for novel coronavirus.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah underwent the COVID-19 test after showing signs of temperature. After confirmation of the virus, he has quarantined himself on the advice of the doctors.

The news was confirmed by the CM Sindh himself and the spokesperson of the Sindh government.

In his initial statement, Shah said he is not experiencing any other symptoms of the disease other than low-grade fever.

Meanwhile, the doctors advised Sindh cabinet members to go through COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure because they have been in contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

