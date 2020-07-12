KARACHI: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is facing a NAB probe over alleged encroachment and sale of 257 acres of state land, vowed on Sunday to face the corruption watchdog whenever he is summoned for questioning.

“There is no truth in these allegations,” he told a press conference, adding he just got four acres on lease where he set up a poultry farm after obtaining a loan. Unlike opposition leaders who, according to him, made lame excuses whenever they are called by NAB, he said he would appear before it.

Accusing the Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh of initiating a witch-hunt against him after he held a rally against Omni Group, owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed, Haleem Adil Sheikh said it cooked up a plethora of lies to implicate him.

He also denied money laundering allegations levelled against him and sought constitution of a judicial commission to probe encroachments on state land in Karachi’s Malir district.

It was reported on July 11 that NAB has summoned all relevant details of the land in question from the Malir deputy commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader, said the PPP-led Sindh government bears Haleem Adil Sheikh malice. He called for a probe into allegations against PPP ministers.

The PTI leader announced to approach the bureau for probe into corruption charges against the provincial government.

