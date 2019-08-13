PTI has no personal vendetta against political opponents: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says PTI has no personal vendetta against anyone, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz failed to provide evidence regarding her properties before the National Accountability Bureau.

He said that she did not reply to NAB questions and those who would not provide evidences or prove themselves innocent before the NAB, would be arrested.

Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest man and not a single corruption case has been registered against him.

An accountability court remanded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her cousin Yousuf Abbas earlier into NAB’s custody till August 21, in a probe related to corruption charges in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam and Yousuf Abbas were presented before the AC Judge, Jawadul Ahsan amid tight security.

NAB’s prosecutor in his arguments before the court said that suspicious transactions had carried out in Maryam’s bank accounts. He added that NAB had summoned her twice.

