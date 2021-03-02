PTI ‘changes hotel’ to secure vote bank ahead of Senate elections in Sindh

KARACHI: In a bid to foil horse-trading attempts during the Senate elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has shifted its lawmakers from one hotel in the city to another, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the entire episode, the PTI has shifted its lawmakers to another hotel to secure their vote bank after lawmakers from another party also booked the hotel.

The sources said that the MQM-P leadership was also present with its lawmakers at a hotel on Shahra-e-Faisal. “Both MQM-P and PTI lawmakers will reach directly to the Sindh Assembly on March 03 for casting their votes,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that amid concerns over approaches being made to the lawmakers ahead of the Senate election, the opposition parties in Sindh decided to book a private hotel for the accommodation of the MPAs yesterday, ahead of the scheduled polls on March 03.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs attacked enraged party lawmakers during an ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly.

The ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly turned into a battleground after three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Karim Gabol, Shehryar Shar and Aslam Abro, who raised reservations over the distribution of Senate tickets in Sindh, entered the house.

Seeing the disgruntled party lawmakers, the PTI MPAs attacked them and the situation got worst when the Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers tried to defuse the situation.

Speaking to newsmen outside the assembly, Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh accused that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders have abducted Shehryar Shar and Aslam Abro and tried to kidnap Karim Gabol.

Comments

comments