PTI to field Imdad Hussain Leghari on PS-86 Dadu by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Imdad Hussain Leghari has been named as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate at PS-86 Dadu by-polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The notification was issued by Central Secretary General of PTI, Aamir Kiani. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been requested to allot party’s electoral symbol, bat, to Mr. Leghari.

The polling for by-election at PS-86 will be held on November 07.

According to the election schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan election symbols to candidates will be allotted on Oct 18.

Sindh Assembly’s seat of Juhi (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated due to the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani MPA of Pakistan People’s Party.

Jilani passed away this month at a hospital in Karachi after protracted illness.

Meanwhile, the by-polls on the provincial constituency PS-11 will be held on October 17 (tomorrow). A total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters, will exercise their right to vote.

The election commission has established total 138 polling stations for the upcoming by-election in the constituency with 43 polling stations each for male and female, while 52 joint polling stations for men and women voters.

