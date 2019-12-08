PTI-led govt improved Pakistan’s soft image worldwide: Shehryar Afridi

SWABI: State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has improved Pakistan’s soft image in the world, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Military and Defence convention in Swabi, Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is now playing mediatory role in the world.

He said that the incumbent government is committed to transform Pakistan into Madina-like state. The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and face the courts.

Earlier on May 30, President Dr. Arif Alvi had directed the ministry of information to broaden its mandate to counter anti-state propaganda and project a soft image of the country on cyber space.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on social media, President Alvi had said that social media was the harbinger of social change and had easy and vast outreach among the masses.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had apprised the president that every effort was being made to effectively use this platform to promote the progressive and democratic image of Pakistan across the world.

