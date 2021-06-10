PTI issues election ticket to Qaiser Iqbal for PP-38 Sialkot by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued election ticket to candidate Qaiser Iqbal for upcoming by-polls in PP-38 Sialkot constituency, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prior to the issuance of the election ticket, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Firdous Ashiq Awan, Usman Dar and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

After the meeting, the ruling political party issued election ticket to Qaiser Iqbal for PP-38 Sialkot by-polls.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Subhani submitted his nomination papers at the district office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for forthcoming PP-38 by-elections.

Tariq Subhani had been elected as a member of provincial assembly (MPA) during the 2013 general elections. He filed his nomination papers on the last date of submission.

The ECP will complete scrutiny of candidates’ nomination papers on June 18, whereas, the candidates could file appeals against the decision of the returning officer (RO) till June 22.

The by-elections will be held on July 28 in PP-38 Sialkot constituency.

Comments

comments