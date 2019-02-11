ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf information secretary Umar Cheema on Monday lambasted former president Asif Ali Zardari for pursuing a “foreign agenda,” reported ARY News.

“Zardari and his comrades are following the agenda of foreign powers,” he said. “We cannot accept serious politics from Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party.”

Referring to the PPP as a party full of theives, Cheema said the PPP co-chairperson is surrounded by thugs. “The Prime Minister’s address reflects the true and clean intentions of the incumbent Pakistani leaders.”

Last week, Zardari had filed a new petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an early fake bank accounts case hearing.

The petition submitted by Zardari’s legal counsel Latif Khosa, prayed the apex court to fix the case hearing on Feb 12.

On Jan 8, Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had filed a review petition in the apex court against its decision in the fake bank accounts case. On Jan 7, the SC, in light of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case and wrap it up within two months.

Comments

comments