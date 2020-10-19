PTI leader sees conspiracy behind FIR against plaintiff in Capt Safdar case   

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday raised questions over the first information report (FIR) registered against the plaintiff in Captain (retd) Safdar case, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government allegedly included the name of Waqas Khan in an old FIR. Referring to the cases registered against former Sindh home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, the PTI leader said that PPP government had been using the tactics against its political opponents.

He asked that why did the police not arrest Waqas during the past one year? The PTI leader maintained that Maryam Nawaz had claimed that Waqas was a absconder and later the police confirmed that a case had been registered against him in Super Highway police station.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Waqas was present there when Captain (redt) Safdar and others violated the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Read More: Police arrest Safdar Awan over violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan had been arrested by Sindh police for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

The case had been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting political slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

