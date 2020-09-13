PTI local leader gunned down in Haripur

HARIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leader Tahir Iqbal was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Haripur district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, PTI Hazara captor’s deputy general secretary Tahir Iqbal was killed when unknown assailants opened fire at him in Haripur. The suspects escaped from the site after killing the PTI leader, the police added.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Read More: PTI worker shot dead in Karachi

Last year on October 5, a person had been killed in a firing incident in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil area. According to police, unidentified armed men had opened fire at the person outside a mosque in the Ayesha Manzil area, resulting in his death.

The diseased had been identified as Asif. He had been a former office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter. The police, citing preliminary investigations, had said it appeared to be an incident of targeted killing.

Comments

comments