PTI leader gunned down in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former central vice-president Sardar Muhammad Sharif Buledi was shot dead on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the three unidentified motorcyclists shot dead the PTI leader within the limits of the Civil-Line Police Station in Jacobabad.

The body has been shifted to Jacobabad Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the murder and identify the killers.

Federal minister Ali Zaidi and other PTI Sindh chapter leadership have condemned the killing of Sardar Muhammad Sharif Buledi and demanded police to arrest killers as soon as possible.

