PTI leaders demand PM Imran Khan to invoke Article 149 in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s core team in its meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded invoking Article 149 in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been on two days’ visit of Sindh, holding meetings with the provincial leadership of his party and coalition partners during his stay here.

The inside story of the PM’s meeting with PTI Sindh’s leadership has surfaced. According to the inside account of the meeting PTI leaders asked the prime minister to invoke Article 149 in Sindh.

The PTI leaders expressed the party’s grievances against the Sindh government in the meeting, sources said.

Sindh PTI leadership said that people suffering due to mismanagement and alleged corruption of the provincial government. The government was not serious to solve the people’s problems, they alleged.

PTI’s provincial leadership has repeatedly demanded the federal government to invoke Article 149 in Sindh.

According to Article 149 (1), the executive authority of every province shall be so exercised as not to impede or prejudice the exercise of the authority of the federation, and the executive authority of the federation shall extend to the giving of such directions to a province as may appear to the federal government to be necessary for that purpose.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the party’s local leadership that the projects launched by the federal government in Karachi will be completed soon.

Prime Minister Khan will also visit Larkana and expected to announce Rs. one billion relief package for the city, sources said.

Imran Khan also held separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

