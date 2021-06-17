PTI leader’s wife injured in Karachi firing dies

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader’s wife who was critically injured in a gun attack in Karachi on Wednesday, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to police, PTI leader Issa Khan’s wife died during treatment at a private hospital in Karachi today. Contrary to the statement of Issa Khan, the police claimed to have found bullet marks fired from small weapons on his car while he earlier told the officials that unidentified people opened fired on them with Kalashnikovs.

Bullet that killed his wife was fired from a close range while Issa Khan received bullets fired from a long distance, the police added.

Earlier on June 16, a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife had sustained injuries in a firing incident in Karachi.

As per details, Issa Khan and his wife had been wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in Karachi’s Gulshan Maymar. The injured PTI leader and his wife had been shifted to a private hospital. A large number of PTI leaders and workers had reached the hospital after the incident.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar had said Issa Khan was targetted by the armed men riding two motorcycles. He had said the PTI leader sustained two bullet wounds on his arms while his wife was shot in the head.

