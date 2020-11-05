Coalition parties extend full support to PTI-led federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said mechanism has been evolved to address issues being faced by the people of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Khan said this while speaking at a lunch hosted by him in honor of coalition partners in Islamabad.

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power the country was on the verge of default, the PM maintained and added that due to untiring efforts of the economic team of the federal government the economic situation of the country has improved.

“First time in 17 years, the current account has gone into surplus.”

The allied parties vowed to continue to support the federal government and expressed their solidarity.

Sources said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed their reservations of being neglected by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the federal govt-led development projects.

Both the parties reportedly complained to the PM about Sindh’s bureaucracy. MQM-P members showed grievances over slow progress on the Karachi Transformation Plan.

