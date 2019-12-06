‘PTI added less to external debt’: Minister hits back at PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, hitting back at detractors of the ruling PTI, said the incumbent government added “less to external debt” in its first fiscal year than the preceding year of the PML-N government.

“Either they know very little about finance or try to mislead deliberately..or both! PTI added less to ext debt in its first FY than preceding year (pmln),” he said in response to a tweet by former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal who also tagged a news report on borrowing during PTI’s first year in power.

Read More: Pakistan borrowed US$ 10.40 billion in PTI tenure: NA informed

“Gross inflows matched with outflows i.e. debt retirement = net impact on ext debt. In this case its USD 1.3 bn,” he explained.

Either they know very little about finance or try to mislead deliberately..or both! PTI added less to ext debt in its first FY than preceding year (pmln).

Gross inflows matched with outflows i.e. debt retirement = net impact on ext debt. In this case its USD 1.3 bn. https://t.co/C22Mkz3obv — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) December 6, 2019

Earlier in a tweet, the PML-N leader said: “Well done #PTI economic team! You borrowed more in one year than five years of #PMLN govt. PMLN govt added 12,000 mw energy, 2,000 kms motorways, #CPEC…… & you added only inflation, unemployment & poverty with these loans. Pakistan can take no more #Khanomics.”

Comments

comments