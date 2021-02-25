PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi hints at quitting party

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on Thursday hinted at leaving the party over differences on the distribution of Senate tickets in Sindh, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that, Jatoi has summoned a meeting of his close party workers tomorrow in Karachi, where he will decide on leaving PTI and joining another political party.

It has been learnt that former chief minister and disgruntled PTI leader may join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after bidding farewell to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Former chief minister Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Liaquat Jatoi had accused his own party leadership of selling a Senate election ticket for millions of rupees.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday had issued a show-cause to its own party leader from Sindh chapter Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations.

A notice had been issued to Jatoi by PTI’s standing committee on Accountability and Discipline.

PTI had sought an explanation from Liaquat Jatoi over his allegations of the sale of the Senate ticket to another party leader from Sindh Saifullah Abro by the party leadership.

Read More: PTI issues show-cause notice to Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations

Jatoi had been directed to submit a reply within seven days.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro had sent a legal notice to PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations. The PTI candidate for the Senate election Saifullah Abro had sent a notice to Jatoi through his lawyer.

Comments

comments