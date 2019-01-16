ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members before the National Assembly session, has been underway to discuss the opposition parties alliance and the strategy for the session.

The meeting of the ruling party’s lawmakers, summoned on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, being held at the Parliament House, sources said.

The PTI members including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and others attending the meeting before the National Assembly session today.

The government parliamentarians will discuss the political situation and devise a strategy over the opposition parties alliance.

The parliament members will also be taken into confidence over the matters related to economy and the upcoming mini budget, sources said.

According to sources, Finance Minister Asad Umar will brief the participants of the meeting on these issues along with the government narrative on the economy.

He will also brief the members about mini budget.

The PTI members have been advised to ensure their participation in the important meeting.

Opposition Alliance

Former president Asif Ali Zardari replying a media question Tuesday said that the opposition parties have decided for a grand alliance.

The opposition parties in their meeting yesterday devised political strategy to give tough time to the government.

The meeting, however, failed to reach a joint stand over the military courts and formed a committee to discuss the issue of extension to the military courts and talks with government over the matter.

