KOHAT: People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday claimed that the opposition alliance PDM has unsettled the government by fielding Yousaf Raza Gillani as its Senate candidate, ARY News reported.

“The government was forced to talk with its own MNAs,” PPP chairman said while addressing a public meeting in Kohat.

“Now it is too late, the MNAs and the allies of the government have been in contact with us,” Bilawal Bhutto claimed.

Senator Shamim Afridi and Amjad Afridi MPA announced to join the People’s Party in the public meeting.

“Imran Khan was chanting slogans against corruption but the PTI has now broken the record of corrupt practices after coming into power,” PPP chairman alleged.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the People’s Party had given the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the province thus given an identity to its people.

He said the PDM offering tough time to the government in the Senate election, “We are also challenging them in Islamabad.”

