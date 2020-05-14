Disgruntled PTI MNA Najeeb Haroon calls on PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Najeeb Haroon on Thursday met with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the issues faced by the Karachiites and measures needed to resolve them, ARY NEWS reported.

The development came after the prime minister summoned founding member of the party, for a meeting to redress his grievances on Thursday.

Najeeb Haroon said that Karachi deserves special attention for awarding extraordinary mandate to the party in the last general elections. “The prime minister is taking keen interest in the development of Karachi,” he said while lauding his attention towards the betterment of the business hub of the country.

The PTI lawmaker also lauded the prime minister for devising better strategy to deal with the coronavirus. He also urged Imran Khan to revisit his decision for restricting transport movement during lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 18, Haroon had announced his resignation from the NA-256 constituency from where he was elected in July 2018 general elections, sharing a copy of his farewell letter to the premier.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and directed him to approach the PTI MNA in an effort to address his reservations.

“Governor Sindh Imran Ismail is being tasked to woo the estranged party lawmaker,” sources had said. Quoting the prime minister, they said that Najeeb Haroon was a founding member of the party and his grievances should be addressed.

Some party leaders also approached the estranged lawmaker and conveyed the prime minister’s message.

Comments

comments