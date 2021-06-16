PTI MPA Bilal Asghar’s graduation degree declared fake

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister’s special coordinator on sports, youth affairs and local government and PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich’s graduation degree has been declared fake.

The University of Punjab in a five-page report declared Warraich’s Bachelors of Arts (BA) degree bogus.

The Higher Education Commission referred his degree to the varsity for its verification, which was later referred to the Degree Scrutiny Committee constituted for verification of degrees of parliamentarians.

The report said the committee cross-examined the copies of the MPA’s CNIC, metric and intermediate certificates with the record of the exams he had appeared in.

Warraich said he passed the intermediate exam in 1995. However, according to the intermediate certificate he provided to the university, he passed the supplementary intermediate exam in 1996 from the Faisalabad board.

“The Committee also observed that the candidate appeared in B.A annual & supplementary examination 1997 on the basis of wrong information about his Intermediate passing year.” the report read. He was not eligible to appear in the BA exam 1997.

“He cheated the university through giving false information regarding passing Intermediate Examination,” it added.

“After receiving verification report from the board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Faisalabad, the Intermediate Certificate of Roll No.11198 Supplementary Examination 1996 was not issued to Bilal Asghar & copy provided by candidate is found bogus.”

