PTI MPA shifted to hospital in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

GUJRANWALA: A Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ms Shaheen Raza, has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI provincial lawmaker, Shaheen Raza, has been shifted to Mayo Hospital in critical condition.

It emerged that Ms Raza had contracted COVID-19 after paying a visit to a field hospital a few days ago.

Read: Another health worker succumbs to COVID-19 at Islamabad hospital

Earlier in the day, Awami National Party (ANP) stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former minister has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, according to Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour. She said the ANP leader has self-isolated himself at his house.

Read: NA Speaker appeals masses to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19

In Punjab, at least 726 new coronavirus cases emerged on Monday during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 15,346.

A spokesperson of the Punjab heath department said that of the fresh cases, 503 tested positive in Lahore. The CIVID-19 death toll in the province stood at 260, he added. He maintained that Punjab has conducted over 68,940 COVID-19 tests thus far.

Comments

comments