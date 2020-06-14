PTI MPA Sumera Shams tests positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s member Dr Sumera Shams has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Dr Sumera Shams from Lower Dir, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA on reserved seat was tested and diagnosed coronavirus positive.

According to a lab report issued on Sunday, Dr Sumera Shams has been detected of coronavirus infection.

In a statement Dr Shams has said that after symptoms of the disease she underwent coronavirus test, which was resulted in positive.

The MPA said she has quarantined herself at home and requested people to pray for her early recovery.

Several politicians and lawmakers have diagnosed COVID-19 positive in tests across the country.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has recently tested positive for coronavirus, whereas, his daughter and son-in-law were also detected with COVID-19.

According to the Senate of Pakistan spokesperson, Senator Attaur Rehman, Senator Fida Muhammad, Mirza Afridi and Senator Sana Jamali have been confirmed coronavirus positive.

Two former prime ministers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gillani, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, party’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, PTI’s MNA Farrukh Habib, MQM legislator in NA Usama Qadri and Senator Sanaullah Jamali from Balochistan have been detected with coronavirus.

Moreover, 23 members of Sindh Assembly have also been diagnosed COVID-19 positive after tests.

