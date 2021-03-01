PTI MPAs deny being ‘kidnapped’, say merit ignored in awarding Senate tickets

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Sindh Sardar Muhammad Khan Shar and Karim Bux Gabol on Monday denied the statement of PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman about the “abduction” of party lawmakers ahead of the Senate election, ARY News reported.

In a video shared on social media, the PTI MPA Sardar Muhammad Khan Shar said that MPAs were not kidnapped by anyone and they are sitting at their homes.

“Who will kidnap us. We [MPAs] are at our homes and have some reservations with the party over awarding Senate tickets,” he said while rejecting the claim of Khurrum Zaman that three MPA’s being kidnapped ahead of Senate polls.

“PTI awarded Senate tickets to candidates without consulting various party leaders from Sindh. Merit was completely ignored in awarding of Senate tickets,” he added.

Shar further said that Sindh was completely ignored by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the disgruntled MPAs also raised an issue with PM Imran Khan Sindh Governor Imran Ismail about non-issuance of funds for development projects in Sindh but no one removed their concerns.

He claimed that tickets were awarded to “Senate candidates at Governor House Karachi,” adding that he will not vote for candidates issued tickets for Senate election from Sindh as they did not belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Karachi chapter chief Khurrum Sher Zaman today claimed that three of their party lawmakers have gone missing ahead of the Senate elections.

“The three of them were under duress and were receiving offers from different parties,” he said while addressing a presser. “We are unable to make contact with them as their phones are switched off,” the PTI lawmaker said adding that the families of the MPAs are in distress over the situation.

He demanded of the Sindh government to find the whereabouts of the party lawmakers and blamed the provincial authorities for being behind the entire episode.

Former Opposition Leader and PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that he talked to Karim Baksh Gabol on a video call yesterday afternoon and he excused himself from attending the luncheon at Moulvi Mehmood’s residence owing to his illness.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI, MQM-P and GDA have fielded joint candidates for the Senate elections from the Sindh province as they eye five seats from the province.

