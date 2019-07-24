PTI, MQM to hold another round of talks on July 30

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday called on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership to resolve bilateral issues.

Following the meeting in Karachi, the PTI stalwart told the media that both parties have agreed to sort all their issues through talks and in this regard, the next round of dialogue will be held in Islamabad on July 30.

“We have formed a committee to deal with all allied parties,” Tareen said, adding that he has also asked MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to constitute a committee within his party to coordinate with the PTI.

He assured that the PTI would address all legitimate demands of the MQM regarding the metropolis. “I have held a two-hour-long meeting with our lawmakers from Karachi and we discussed only Karachi.”

Jahangir Tareen along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders at MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two political parties. They also mulled over the issue of the direct release of funds to Mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad and the Karachi package.

MQM leaders also complained that the MQM party offices are yet to return to the party apart of the issue of recovery of the missing party workers.

