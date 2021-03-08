PTI forms parliamentary board to finalise NA-249 Karachi by-poll candidate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a five-member parliamentary board for the upcoming NA-249 Karachi by-poll, ARY News reported on Monday.

The parliamentary board has been formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to award a ticket to a candidate for the upcoming by-poll on NA-249 after Faisal Vawda submitted his resignation.

Federal minister Ali Zaidi, PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman and former opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi have been included in the board.

So far, 10 candidates have submitted applications to contest the by-election on NA-249 – a seat fell vacant following Faisal Vawda’s resignation.

The PTI candidates shown interest to contest by-election include Amjad Afridi, Aziz Afridi, Irfan Niazi, Tariq Niazi, Asmat Niazi, Junaid Lakhani, Abdul Rehman, Malik Shahzad, Awan Gul and Subhan Ali Sahil.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also sought applications from the candidates seeking a party ticket to contest NA-249 by-polls.

The interested candidates have been advised to send their applications to Bilawal House Karachi.

Besides this, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi.

Sources within the party had confirmed that Miftah Ismail will be PML-N’s candidate from the NA-249 Karachi seat. The PML-N candidate will be a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ECP has yet to announce his decision regarding Vawda’s disqualification and holding of by-polls in the constituency.

