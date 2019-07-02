PTI files plea in ECP seeking action against CM Murad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

The PTI lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh has submitted a petition to the ECP requesting to take action against the PPP leader for using state machinery in the upcoming by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

“CM Sindh [Murad Ali Shah] has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support PPP besides joining the political party,” said a petition submitted by Haleem Adil.

“Election Commission must take notice of this electoral irregularity,” said the legislator.

It is noteworthy that the ECP had last week issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II.

The polling on the seat which fell vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar, the former federal minister, will be held on July 18.

Earlier on June 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over undertaking a visit to Ghotki ahead of the by-election on NA-205 scheduled for July 18.

As per the ECP’s code of conduct, it said, the president, the prime minister, chairman and deputy chairman Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of an assembly, members of the Senate or an assembly, federal ministers and advisors to the Prime Minister and other public office holders shall not participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

Later on June 27, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Babar Awan had met the secretary of the ECP to handover reply on behalf of prime minister.

He said the premier has not violated any code of conduct of the electoral body, PM Khan visited Ghotki just to offer his condolence over the sad demise of cabinet member Ali Muhammad Mahar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in rule of law, he continued.

