ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday hoped that the Monday’s session of the National Assembly on coronavirus issue will be held in a peaceful manner, ARY NEWS reported.

“I hope that there would be no ruckus during the National Assembly proceedings on Monday,” said PML-N Senator Musadik Masood Malik while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai.

He said that opposition should criticize the government policies within the limits of decency. The PML-N Senator said that they had requisitioned the assembly proceedings to raise issues faced by the masses.

Musadik Malik further asked the parliamentarians to undergo coronavirus test before attending the assembly proceedings to avoid any spread of the virus.

He also lamented the federal government for running the country affairs through promulgating ordinances. “The government should shut the Parliament if it has to run affairs through ordinances,” the senator said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan said the government was taking all decisions after taking the provinces into confidence and hoped that the tomorrow’s assembly session would not witness a ruckus.

“98 percent decisions of the state are taken after consultations,” he said and added that they had to deal with the pandemic unless a vaccine to cure it is produced.

