PTI to stage protest against K-Electric

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a demonstration against K-Electric (KE) to register its protest against prolonged load-shedding in the metropolis on Sunday (today), ARY News reported

According to the details, PTI will set up a protest camp outside the KE head office in Karachi and will announce its future strategy against the power supply company.

Lawmakers belonging to PTI will stage sit-in at the protest camp, said sources.

Earlier today, unannounced load-shedding had been tormenting people in different parts of the metropolis all night amid the hot summer.

K-Electric had failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi as 8 to 12 hours of load-shedding had continued amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic.

The areas that had face unannounced power outages not only during the day but also at night include Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Nazimabad, Lyari, Orangi Town, Keemari, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Malir and Sher Shah.

The residents of Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Mosa Colony, Mehmoodabad, Federal B Area had also been facing 3-12 hours load shedding amid scorching weather.

