PTI to stage protest against scrapping of Article 370 tomorrow

PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  (PTI) to stage a protest in Islamabad on Friday against prevailing peace situation in Occupied Kashmir and India’s move to revoke Article 370.

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi today visited D-Chowk and reviewed the arrangements for the protest rally.

Central Additional Secretary General PTI Dr. Abul Hasan, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad and PTI Islamabad President were also present on the occasion.

The leadership of the party condemned the illegal act of India saying that freedom of Kashmiri people cannot be suppressed.

India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

