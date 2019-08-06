PTI to stage protest on Friday against scrapping of Article 370 in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to stage a protest in Islamabad on Friday against prevailing peace situation in Occupied Kashmir and India’s move to revoke Article 370.

This was decided during a meeting of Party’s leadership chaired by the Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Khan Niazi on Tuesday.

The leadership of the party condemned the illegal act of India saying that freedom of Kashmiri people cannot be suppressed.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday India’s abolishing special status for held Kashmir is a blatant violation of international laws and tantamount to playing havoc with regional peace.

“Abolishing Article 370 and 35-A by Indian parliament is a flagrant violation of international laws,” Qureshi said.

He lamented that thousands of Kashmiris had been martyred by Indian forces in the occupied territory since 1989.

A day earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

