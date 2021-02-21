PTI announces protests against Sindh govt over detentions  

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter on Sunday announced to hold demonstrations in different parts of Sindh to protest the arrest of its MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh and other party activists, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI has decided to hold protest demonstrations across the province against the PPP-led Sindh government. The decision was taken during a meeting of PTI’s lawmakers hailing from Karachi today.

Terming PTI workers’ detentions political victimization, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman announced to hold a protest rally outside Karachi Press Club on 23rd of February.

The PTI leaders threatened to extend their protest to other parts of the province if the Sindh government does not stop the victimization of political opponents.

Read More: PTI Karachi chapter announces sit-in outside CM House, heavy police contingent deployed

Earlier on February 20, a heavy contingent of police had been deployed outside Chief Minister (CM) House Sindh after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter leadership announced a protest over the arrest of PTI workers.

As per details, the PTI Karachi chapter MPAs had announced to hold a sit-in outside CM House over the arrest of several PTI workers in connection with PS-88 Malir by-poll violence.

The Karachi police had arrested another PTI leader Masroor Siyal from Malir in the by-poll violence case on Saturday.

Comments

comments