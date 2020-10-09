PTI announces to hold public gathering in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Following the announcement of protests by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also announced to flex its political muscles in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, preparations for the public gathering have been completed to exercise political power in Liaquat Bagh as the strategy to deal with the opposition’s anti-government campaign.

The newly-elected members of the South Punjab region will take oath. PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi will administer oath to the new office-bearers of the party.

Earlier on February 23, 11,000 office-bearers of the PTI took oath to remain loyal to the party at Minar-e-Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition will hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Talking to media along with the JUI-F delegation, who called the PML-N leaders here in Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz had said that the opposition parties first rally would be held in Gujranwala and she would also extend an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

Schedule of PDM rallies

Gujranwala — October 16

Karachi — October 18

Quetta — October 25

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13

