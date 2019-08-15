Black Day: PTI holds rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday organised a massive rally in front of Foreign Office Islamabad as the country observed August 15 as ‘Black Day’ to protest against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

A larger number of PTI leaders and workers participated in the rally. The protesters were holding banners, flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and chanted anti-Indian slogans.

PTI Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kiani, Asad Umer and Senator Faisal Javed led the rally.

Addressing the rally, PTI leader Asad Umer said Kashmir is an internationally disputed territory which should be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

“India has violated international laws by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir,” he added.

On the occasion, Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said it should be clear to Modi that India cannot continue its occupation as Pakistani nation is with their Kashmiri brethren.

A rally was also taken out by PTI leaders in Lahore on Black Day against Modi’s government atrocities in IoK. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and other attended the rally.

