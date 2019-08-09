PTI holds rally in Islamabad to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Friday held a protest rally in Islamabad against India for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the details, a large number of people from different walks of life and Kashmiri leaders attended the rally at D-Chowk in the federal capital.

The participants were carrying placards, expressing solidarity with the people of held Kashmir and chanting slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities against the Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said India cannot change the special status of Kashmir in violation of the UN resolutions. They urged the United Nations, OIC and international community to force India to end brutalities in the disputed territory.

Earlier on August 6, a large number of Kashmiri community members, in London, had held a protest demonstration against the scrapping of Article 370 and to urge the world community to take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir by India.

The demonstrators carrying banners and placards reading, “India implement UN resolutions” and “Vacate Kashmir”, had staged the protest outside Indian High Commission in London, Kashmir Media Service reported.

