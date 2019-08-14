Independence Day: PTI holds rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organised a massive rally from Rawalpindi to D-Chowk in Islamabad to show solidarity with the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the occasion of the Independence Day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A big caravan of cars, bikes, and pedestrians, which was led by PTI General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani, started its journey from Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

People of all ages, belonging to different walks of life, were part of the rally to show their love and solidarity with the persecuted Kashmiris.

The participants chanted the slogans against Modi and in favour of Pakistani Army and incumbent government.

Addressing the rally, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international human rights organizations to play their due role and pressure India to stop brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people.

He said the people of occupied Kashmir were facing a severe shortage of essential commodities due to curfew.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan will fight a case of the Kashmiris at every forum and will never step back from its stance.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed speaking on the occasion, said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally Member of the National Assembly Asad Umar said India cannot succeed to suppress the voice of freedom of the Kashmiri people despite its brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Expressing his views, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur urged the entire world to support the Kashmiri people for the cause of humanity.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

