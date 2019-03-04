The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday reached out to Indians in their national language, Hindi.

The ruling party tweeted in Hindi from its official Twitter handle.

The tweet in Hindi was a translation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent tweet stating he was not worthy of the Noble Peace Prize and the person qualified for the award would be the one who resolves the Kashmir dispute.

Following the prime minister’s announcement to release the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan, #NobelPrizeforImranKhan had become a top trend on Twitter, while this announcement also made headlines in newspapers and TV channels across the globe.

I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2019

Fans of Imran Khan from all around the world launched a campaign calling to declare the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an ambassador of peace.

An online application demanding to give Imran Khan ‘Nobel Peace Prize 2020’ has received more than 0.15 million signatures.

The release of pilot Abhinandan was a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

