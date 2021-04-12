PTI has utmost respect for judiciary, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his party has the utmost respect for the higher judiciary, ARY News reported.

Talking to Attorney General Khalid Javed who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that respect of the judiciary is utmost necessary irrespective of the decision taken either in favor or against and that is the way to strengthen democracy.

The prime minister maintained that he is grateful to the judiciary for its guidance.

During the meeting, the attorney general briefed the prime minister about important cases.

Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and the JWD group’s secretary Shahid Saleem Rana, tomorrow (April 13) in alleged fraud and money laundering cases.

Jahangir, Ali Tareen and Shahid Saleem Rana had been directed to appear before the Sugar Investigation Team along with the relevant record tomorrow.

The accused had been asked to provide details of complete independent valuation, yearly financial statements, details of JKFSL’s farmhouse consisting of 35,000 acres.

The money trail of more than Rs3 billion advance payment by the JWD had also been sought by the FIA. Furthermore, Jahangir Tareen and his son had been asked to provide complete details of their assets owned abroad.

